UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №101 165 m² in Dubai Residence 110

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 34/1

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

25%

763 250 AED
+

4%

122 120 AED
Post-Handover

75%

2 289 750 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 26
Completion date Q4 2019
Number of floors
20
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 26
Price from 1 924 000 AED
Building Residence 110

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 950 m
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 4 km
Metro station 2 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 94 m² to 277 m²
Developer Select Group
Bedrooms

Modern project with spectacular views of the famous Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab in the heart of Business Bay. Refined architecture combined with interior details sets a positive tone and at the same time creates a friendly atmosphere. The residential tower with a height of 20 floors includes studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and panoramic windows. All lots have high-quality finishes with necessary household appliances and built-in wardrobes. A swimming pool with recreation areas and a gym are available on the territory of the complex. It takes 5-10 minutes to get to Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa. By visiting the Dubai Mall, residents will have access to a large number of boutiques, restaurants, a cinema, an extensive entertainment area with the Dubai Ice Rink and the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The road to Dubai Design District will take 7 minutes, to DIFC – 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will provide easy access to popular locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 8 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation