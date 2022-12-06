UAE
Apartment №1011 96 m² in Dubai Serene Gardens

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas Phase 2, Iben Batotah Street, VIL-5

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

280 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

56 000 AED
Before the completion date

40%

560 000 AED
Handover

40%

560 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 28
Completion date Q4 2025
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 28
Price from 875 000 AED
Building Serene Gardens Apartments

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 7 km
Metro station 450 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 36 m² to 194 m²
Developer Prescott Real Estate
Bedrooms

Modern project in the tranquil neighborhood of Al Furjan, within the Jebel Ali District. A peaceful lifestyle, comfort, and picturesque nature are now available to you. The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units feature ergonomic spaces, panoramic windows, and high-quality finishes. Residents of the complex will enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: barbecue area, co-working space, landscaped gardens, gym, private cinema, clubhouse, and a swimming pool. In 5-10 minutes, you can reach Discovery Gardens pharmacy, KP Mart Supermarket, and Carrefour Market stores, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park, Dubai British School, and The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to any part of the city. It offers fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Reliable developer Prescott Real Estate is a company founded in 2005. The developer specializes in acquiring and developing strategic plots, as well as designing and building real estate in the UAE.

More

Infrastructure
Map

