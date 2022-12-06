UAE
Apartment №108 85 m² in Dubai House IV

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 1, 26th Street, 39

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

441 366 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

88 273 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 103 414 AED
Post-Handover

30%

662 048 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q1 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 2 206 828 AED
Building House IV Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 3 km
Shop 500 m
Medical center 2 km
Sea 7 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 73 m² to 173 m²
Developer Ellington Group
Bedrooms

The modern building in the picturesque Dubai Hills area offers its residents an exceptional lifestyle. Enjoy international-level comfort and amenities without leaving your home. The complex offers apartments with high-quality finishes and necessary appliances. Kitchens are equipped with furniture, and the living and dining areas offer bright, spacious rooms filled with natural light and fresh air. Minimalist lighting fixtures and designer furniture are seamlessly integrated into the overall composition. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a well-manicured garden, outdoor pool with seating areas, fitness center, children's pool, BBQ areas, and a club lounge. Nearby parks such as Festival City Lake Walk, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park offer great places to take a stroll with friends. Dubai's main attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 10-15 minute drive away. Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are also within the same distance. Surrounded by nature Dubai Hills Park, one of the largest parks in the area, covers an area of 180,000 square meters. The complex features greenery, outdoor seating areas, and walking paths to maintain an active lifestyle. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

