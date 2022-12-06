UAE
Apartment №1107 116 m² in Dubai Alef Noon Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dana Road, 18/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

302 373 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

60 475 AED
Before the completion date

60%

907 119 AED
Handover

20%

302 373 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 48
Completion date Q4 2024
Number of floors
16
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 48
Price from 775 658 AED
Building Alef Noon Residence Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport 290 m
High school 1 km
Shop 450 m
Medical center 5 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 65 m² to 130 m²
Developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development
Bedrooms

A modern residential building in the heart of Dubai, offering breathtaking views, contemporary design, and a strategic location. Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the family-friendly neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), close to the city's main attractions. The complex features studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, as well as apartments with 2-3 spacious terraces. All units are elegantly finished, blending traditional and modern design elements harmoniously. On the premises of the complex, you'll find a swimming pool, a gym, landscaped relaxation areas, and covered parking with electric vehicle charging. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as All Day, Nesto, and Choithrams, JSS International School, Right Health Jumeirah Better Life pharmacy, Circle Mall JVC shopping center, and LOUI Restaurant & Cafe at Circle Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex enjoys a strategic location between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Street, providing easy access to all of Dubai's locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a bit further. High-quality finish High-quality materials have been used in the finishes, including artificial wood flooring and white limestone kitchen countertops. Floor-to-ceiling folding doors adorn the living room. All appliances are included in the price. Reliable developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a developer known for pioneering futuristic projects. The company places significant emphasis on equipping residential properties with all the conveniences necessary for comfortable living.

Infrastructure
Map

