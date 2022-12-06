UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №112 80 m² in Dubai Creek Views

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Al Jadaf, Farhad Azizi Residence

Payment plan*

Down Payment

3%

56 293 AED
Registration of the contract

7%

131 351 AED
+

4%

75 058 AED
Before the completion date

20%

375 288 AED
Handover

70%

1 313 508 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 36
Completion date Q1 2022
Sales launch Q3 2018
Number of floors
18
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 36
Price from 824 600 AED
Building Creek Views Fawad (II)

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 450 m
High school 1 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 500 m

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 23 m² to 167 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms from 1 to 2

The community includes 587 apartments in Dubai Healthcare City. A unique project reflecting Dubai's transition from the traditional past to the modern future. The complex includes cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The windows offer stunning views of the famous Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. The project, located in the epicenter of the future, represents an all-inclusive life. Residents will be able to use international facilities, including swimming pools, gym, sauna, steam bath, playground, outdoor yoga space. Dubai Healthcare City is famous for its wellness programs. Clinics, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and Moorfields Eye Hospital are nearby. Entertainment venues, shopping complexes, cafes and restaurants are located in the area. Transport accessibility The exit to Sheikh Zayed Road is 5 minutes away. From the complex you can quickly get to Dubai International Airport, which is located 10 minutes away. The new Al Maktoum International Airport is a 40-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Dolphinarium, Jameel Arts Centre, PVRK Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek and Dubai Aquarium are 20 minutes from the complex. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation