Apartment №121.420 121 m² in Dubai Madinat Jumeirah Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Asayel Madinat Jumeirah Living

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 6
Completion date Q2 2025
Sales launch Q3 2022
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Reinforced Concrete
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 6
Price from 1 725 000 AED
Building Al Jazi 3 Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 700 m
High school 400 m
Shop 900 m
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 2 km
Sea 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 67 m² to 325 m²
Developer Dubai Holding
Bedrooms 3

The new apartment complex overlooking the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in the prestigious Umm Suqeim area is your own haven of tranquility in the heart of the city. Live by the sea, amidst vibrant landscapes and sandy beaches, while enjoying world-class amenities without leaving home. Madinat Jumeirah Living Project comprises about 30 buildings, each boasting a high level of comfort and exquisite elegance. The new project will include three residential complexes: Rahaal, Lamtara, and Asayel. Designer apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, spacious terraces, and balconies are available to choose from. The key feature of the project lies in creating an environmentally friendly and safe community. Residents and their guests will have access to a developed internal infrastructure, including pools, children's playgrounds, landscaped gardens with relaxation areas and walking paths, fitness centers, a community center, and restaurants. The journey to Downtown Dubai, with its famous musical fountain, lake, park, Burj Khalifa tower, and shopping center, will take no more than 15 minutes. In the same amount of time, you can reach the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's major attractions. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road, and Umm Suqeim Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Umm Al Sheif Metro Station can be reached in 30 minutes on foot. Close to the beach The Jumeirah Public Beach, with a surfing zone, is a 5-minute drive from the complex. The private beach resort of Madinat Jumeirah can also be reached in the same amount of time. Functional layouts Ergonomic layouts with dedicated laundry and drying areas. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms feature walk-in closets, a maid's room, and spacious balconies. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

