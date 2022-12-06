UAE
Apartment №1603 158 m² in Dubai Waves II

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 13, 3 Street, 5

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q1 2025
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
26
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 1 621 318 AED
Building Waves II

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 4

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 220 m
High school 7 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 7 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 35 m² to 185 m²
Developer Samana Developers
Bedrooms

Modern 26-story tower located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy aesthetics, exceptional services, and international-level amenities. The residential complex features 213 1-2 bedroom apartments and duplexes with panoramic windows and high-quality finishes. The complex is equipped with a "Smart Home" system, allowing residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. On-site amenities include a pool with water attractions, fitness centers, sauna, steam room, children's and sports playgrounds, a spacious terrace, landscaped areas, a children's pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, and walking paths. Valet parking and concierge services are also available. Within walking distance are JVC Community Park and District 13-2 Community Park, Tudomart Supermarket, and Nine Star Supermarket. City Centre Me’aisem, Renaissance School, Sunmarke School, and Medclinic Parkview Hospital are a 15-20 minute drive away. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-25 minute drive away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, providing quick access to any part of the city. Bus stops Westar Vista Apartments and Prime Business Tower are within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 25-35 minutes. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC and JVC District 10 Park are located within 4-7 minutes of the complex. Further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden, which features 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

