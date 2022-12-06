UAE
Apartment №2-BR 116 m² in Dubai Elara in Madinat Juumeirah Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Wasl Road, 1430

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

626 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

125 200 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 565 000 AED
Handover

30%

939 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 3
Number of apartments 4
Completion date Q4 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 4
Price from 2 300 000 AED
Building Elara Building C

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 900 m
Shop 2 km
Medical center 1 km
Sea 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 3
Area of apartments from 66 m² to 343 m²
Developer Meraas Development LLC
Bedrooms

The eighth phase of the Madinat Jumeirah Living community, designed for a resort-style lifestyle. Discover a space surrounded by lush greenery and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel and the Persian Gulf day by day. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. These apartments embody a new philosophy of modern design while remaining true to the character of the area as a whole. An extensive park area and infrastructure facilities for both adults and children give the community a special character. On-site, you'll find fitness centers, playgrounds, open spaces, and pools. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll reach Gargash Hospital and Bizrahmed hospitals, Kiddy Planet Nursery daycare, Kings' School Dubai, Raffles International School, and Tashas Al Jalila restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex provides access to Jumeirah Beach Road and Jumeirah Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a living/dining area, a kitchen with essential appliances, bedrooms with built-in closets or wardrobes, an entrance hall, and a laundry room. Some units are offered with a staff room and an open kitchen/living area. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

More

Infrastructure
Map

