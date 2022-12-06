Apartment №2-BR 116 m² in Dubai Elara in Madinat Juumeirah Living

- Home
Payment plan*
20%626 000 AED
4%
50%1 565 000 AED
30%939 000 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Medical center
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The eighth phase of the Madinat Jumeirah Living community, designed for a resort-style lifestyle. Discover a space surrounded by lush greenery and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel and the Persian Gulf day by day. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. These apartments embody a new philosophy of modern design while remaining true to the character of the area as a whole. An extensive park area and infrastructure facilities for both adults and children give the community a special character. On-site, you'll find fitness centers, playgrounds, open spaces, and pools. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll reach Gargash Hospital and Bizrahmed hospitals, Kiddy Planet Nursery daycare, Kings' School Dubai, Raffles International School, and Tashas Al Jalila restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex provides access to Jumeirah Beach Road and Jumeirah Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a living/dining area, a kitchen with essential appliances, bedrooms with built-in closets or wardrobes, an entrance hall, and a laundry room. Some units are offered with a staff room and an open kitchen/living area. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.More