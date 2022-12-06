UAE
Apartment №2003 79 m² in Dubai Riviera Reve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

3%

81 210 AED
Registration of the contract

7%

189 489 AED
+

4%

108 280 AED
Before the completion date

30%

812 097 AED
Handover

60%

1 624 194 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 3
Number of apartments 182
Completion date Q3 2024
Sales launch Q3 2022
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 191
Price from 2 137 135 AED
Building Riviera Reve 1

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 1 km
Shop 950 m

About the complex

Buildings 3
Area of apartments from 40 m² to 809 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms

Modern project in the Meydan community in one of the most prestigious areas of MBR City. Discover the luxury lifestyle and enjoy the skyline views from the three tallest buildings in the world: Burj Khalifa, Meydan Tower and Dubai Creek Tower. Riviera Reve includes 156 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include an open kitchen, bathrooms, a living room, several bedrooms, a dining room. The apartments are rented with ergonomic spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. The Smart Home system allows you to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Internal infrastructure: an infinity pool, a roof terrace with barbecue areas, a gym, playgrounds, restaurants, shops, a mosque, a SPA center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema hall, landscaped areas. An artificial lagoon with sandy beaches and infrastructure near the water deserves special attention. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. It takes 10 minutes to get to the center of Dubai, a little further away is Dubai International Airport. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 15 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the lagoon and its movement: modern urban style, glass panels and winding elements make the project truly unique. Marble floors and wooden panels are used in the decoration of the lobby buildings. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More

Infrastructure
Map

