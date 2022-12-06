Apartment №209 117 m² in Dubai Azizi Amber

- Home
- Apartment №209 117 m² in Dubai
Payment plan*
10%179 680 AED
4%
30%539 040 AED
60%1 078 080 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Barbeque area
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Modern apartment complex located in the heart of the Al Furjan district, close to the main attractions of the emirate. Find your balance between the bustling city and peaceful tranquility. The complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units are elegantly styled and equipped with the necessary amenities for comfort and luxury. Glass, wood, and marble are used in the finishes. Appliances, furniture, and built-in wardrobes are installed. The windows offer picturesque views of the city landscape. For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are a playground, pools, gym, yoga area, spa center, barbecue area, sports fields, and relaxation areas on the premises. Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, DG TUSKERS CRICKET ARENA, Spinneys and Carrefour Market supermarkets, and NMC Royal Hospital are located within a 5-10 minute drive. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located within a 20-minute drive. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style. Pastel color palette. The facade is adorned with large windows and spacious balconies with glass railings. Functional layouts The layouts include an entrance hall, bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. A walk-in closet is provided in the 3-bedroom apartments. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».More