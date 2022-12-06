UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №209 338 m² in Dubai Ocean House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

3 929 966 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

785 993 AED
Before the completion date

40%

7 859 931 AED
Handover

40%

7 859 931 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 12
Completion date Q1 2026
Number of floors
9
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 12
Price from 8 374 828 AED
Building Ocean House

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Sea 400 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 152 m² to 497 m²
Developer Ellington Group
Bedrooms

The project has a collection of exclusive residences on the Palm Jumeirah coast. Find your place to live and enjoy stunning views of the Gulf coast, Burj Al Arab and Dubai skyline every day. The building is 9 floors high and includes 88 apartments, duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms and penthouses on the top floor. The layouts include several balconies, staff rooms, work spaces and terraces. Some lots are equipped with private pools. Residents will be able to use a gym, a library with a coworking area, a private cinema, shops, a lounge, a SPA salon. Nearby there are F&B establishments and 5-star hotels. Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel Mall are a 15-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 35 minutes. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) specifically for Ocean House. Natural wood was used in the decoration. The bathrooms are decorated with stylish marble, kitchen appliances are installed. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation