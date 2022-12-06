- Home
- -
- Apartments
- -
- Ocean House
- -
- Apartment №301 328 m² in Dubai
Apartment №301 328 m² in Dubai Ocean House
Payment plan*
20%3 849 966 AED
4%
40%7 699 931 AED
40%7 699 931 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
Swimming pool and SPA
Fitness center
Additionally
Shops
Cinema
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The project has a collection of exclusive residences on the Palm Jumeirah coast. Find your place to live and enjoy stunning views of the Gulf coast, Burj Al Arab and Dubai skyline every day. The building is 9 floors high and includes 88 apartments, duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms and penthouses on the top floor. The layouts include several balconies, staff rooms, work spaces and terraces. Some lots are equipped with private pools. Residents will be able to use a gym, a library with a coworking area, a private cinema, shops, a lounge, a SPA salon. Nearby there are F&B establishments and 5-star hotels. Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel Mall are a 15-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 35 minutes. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) specifically for Ocean House. Natural wood was used in the decoration. The bathrooms are decorated with stylish marble, kitchen appliances are installed. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".More