Apartment №320 RSC-4101 153 m² in Dubai 320 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

746 140 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

149 228 AED
Before the completion date

60%

2 238 421 AED
Handover

20%

746 140 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 298
Completion date Q3 2027
Number of floors
57
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 298
Price from 1 534 111 AED
Building 320 Riverside Crescent Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 4 km
Shop 3 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 62 m² to 166 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

New project in the Sobha Hartland II community with a crystal-clear water lagoon and white beaches. Waterfront living is not just a lifestyle; it is an escape from noise and hustle. You will feel at peace and be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the city, beach, and Dubai Al Ain Road every day. The apartments range from 1 to 3 bedrooms and feature balconies and high-quality finishes with appliances and built-in wardrobes. All units boast large windows that let in plenty of light, creating a place you'll want to return to again and again. The complex offers a range of amenities, including an infinity pool, gym, sports courts, walking areas, playgrounds, barbecue areas, outdoor relaxation spaces, landscaped gardens, and an open-air theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, SMARTBUY supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course, Hartland International School Dubai, and North London Collegiate School. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex provides easy access to Dubai's main attractions. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Meydan One Mall, and Dubai Aquarium. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

More

Infrastructure
Map

