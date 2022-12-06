UAE
Apartment №330 RSC-501 76 m² in Dubai 330 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

347 831 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

69 566 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 391 326 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 102
Completion date Q2 2027
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
57
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 102
Price from 1 572 564 AED
Building 330 Riverside Crescent Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Terrace

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 4 km
Shop 4 km
Medical center 7 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 46 m² to 105 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

The residential skyscraper in the modern community of Sobha Hartland II, located near Dubai's major attractions. Discover a seaside lifestyle full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, built-in wardrobes, and storage rooms. Some apartments come with their own workspaces. The windows offer panoramic views of the picturesque neighborhood, central lagoon and Meydan Racecourse. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with yoga areas, a gym, a library, a jacuzzi, an art room, several gardens, an art theater, an observation deck, a multipurpose hall, an infinity pool, a terrace with relaxation areas, a game room, and a children's pool. Pedal - Cycling & Coffee, Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Spinneys HQ-Meydan supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range, and The Track, Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex offers access to Dubai's major attractions. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Surrounded by nature The Polo Residence Park, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park are all nearby. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is just a 3-minute drive away. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

More

Infrastructure
Map

