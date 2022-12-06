UAE
Apartment №340 RSC-1109 80 m² in Dubai 340 Riverside Crescent

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

386 004 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

77 201 AED
Before the completion date

60%

1 158 011 AED
Handover

20%

386 004 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 202
Completion date Q4 2027
Number of floors
57
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 202
Price from 1 508 937 AED
Building 340 Riverside Crescent Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport 350 m
High school 6 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 6 km
Airport 13 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 46 m² to 105 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

The modern tower on the banks of Sobha Hartland II embodies a rich sense of community and allows you to enjoy moments close to the city's famous landmarks. Find your 340 reasons to enhance your quality of life. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with views of bustling Dubai and the surrounding green spaces from the windows. On-site amenities include Sky Gardens, a pool, relaxation areas, a game room, an observation deck, a lagoon, and a private beach, a business center, sports courts, a pet park, walking and jogging tracks, and open-air gyms. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Happy Grocery store, Dunes & Waves Cafe, Dubai College of Tourism Culinary, Nad Al Sheba Health Center hospital, and The Track, Meydan Golf golf courses. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, allowing quick access to the city's famous points of interest. Dubai International Airport is reachable within 13 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tall tower in the shape of a crystal combines tranquil and luxurious details. The interior of the apartments is elegantly designed to create a relaxed atmosphere. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

