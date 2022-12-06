UAE
Apartment №410 93 m² in Dubai Stonehenge Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Lolow Road, 91

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

118 900 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

47 560 AED
Before the completion date

40%

475 600 AED
Handover

50%

594 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 50
Completion date Q3 2025
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
11
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 50
Price from 640 000 AED
Building Stonehenge Residences

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Transport accessibility

Public transport 97 m
High school 1 km
Shop 52 m
Medical center 6 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 41 m² to 279 m²
Developer Segrex Development
Bedrooms

Modern complex in one of the most popular family communities, JVC, offers an enhanced formula for comfortable living in Dubai. Experience the balance between an active city life and tranquility in your cozy apartment. The 11-story complex features studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units have well-designed and functional spaces, modern-style finishes, and panoramic windows. Within the complex, you have access to a fitness center, a multipurpose conference hall, a pool with a relaxation area, and a landscaped garden. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you'll find Bazaar Gourmet supermarket, Cloud 10 Café JVC Jumeirah Village Circle, Salé Sucré Pâtisserie, and Erudio Early Childhood Center. Nearby, you'll also find Sabar Park JVC, Remram - Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, and JVC District 16. Transport accessibility The JVC area is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 22-28 minutes. Reliable developer Segrex Development is a developer that has been delivering turnkey residential projects and providing professional services to investors. All complexes are meticulously designed to ensure the comfortable and high-quality living of residents.

Infrastructure
