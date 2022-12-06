UAE
Apartment №413 35 m² in Dubai Azizi Riviera

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

4%

34 856 AED
Before the completion date

30%

261 420 AED
Handover

70%

609 980 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 17
Number of apartments 64
Completion date Q3 2023
Sales launch Q4 2020
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall, Reinforced Concrete
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 64
Price from 757 866 AED
Building Azizi Riviera 65 Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 3 km
High school 1 km
Shop 3 km

About the complex

Buildings 17
Area of apartments from 25 m² to 365 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms from 1 to 3

Modern community on the coast of Dubai Water Canal. The location of the building along the crystal lagoon creates an association with the famous French Riviera. The coastal complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts. Apartments with 2-4 bathrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, dressing room, staff room, terrace or balcony. At Azizi Riviera, you can feel at home and at the same time be a part of a multicultural community. On the territory of the complex there are swimming pools, playgrounds, recreation and yoga areas, fitness center, sauna, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens. Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Restaurants Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch are located nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in one of the most popular areas of Dubai – Meydan One. Nearby there are major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road, which connect this area with other popular areas of the city. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in the Mediterranean style with modern elements. The trends typical of the French Riviera and high-quality materials are harmoniously combined here. Special attention is paid to airiness and landscaping. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

