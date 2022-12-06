UAE
Apartment №4503 131 m² in Dubai Sobha Verde

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Thanyah 4, The Meadows 2, 11 Street, 12

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

606 044 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

121 209 AED
Before the completion date

60%

1 818 131 AED
Handover

20%

606 044 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 259
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
66
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 259
Price from 1 922 974 AED
Building Sobha Verde

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 4 km
Shop 290 m
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 1 km
Sea 3 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 40 m² to 185 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

The exclusive project features apartments in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). Experience a new level of comfort and enjoy views of Jumeirah Island, Emirates Hills, and Emirates Golf Club. The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, and built-in kitchen appliances. Layouts include a laundry room and balcony, and some units come with a private office and staff room. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with BBQ areas, relaxation zones, multi-purpose halls, F&B outlets and retail shops, a gym, play areas, jacuzzi, lounge, and infinity pool. Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC and Kids Kingdom Nurseries JLT are just a 5-minute drive away. The famous Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Harbour are also within easy reach. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 20-27 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

