UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №6 166 m² in Dubai Greenside Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Golfville

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

421 771 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

168 708 AED
Before the completion date

80%

3 374 168 AED
Handover

10%

421 771 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 6
Completion date Q3 2027
Number of floors
15
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 6
Price from 1 450 000 AED
Building Greenside Residence Building A

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 550 m
Shop 400 m
Medical center 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 66 m² to 166 m²
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Bedrooms

A new project with stunning views of the city's surroundings in the Dubai Hills Estate area. Discover a life surrounded by picturesque nature and endless green golf courses. Enjoy the serene harbor where all the charm and benefits of city life are just steps away from home. The complex features 490 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and spacious balconies. Carefully designed spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows create a sense of seamless integration with the surrounding environment. Within the complex, there is an infinity pool with a terrace, a landscaped terrace, multipurpose rooms, fitness centers, a play area, a lobby, and a common living area, as well as a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the King's College Hospital London medical center, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, GEMS Wellington Academy schools, Geant Express supermarket, Dubai Hills Golf Club, and Hillhouse Brasserie restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road. Dubai International Airport is located 18 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is just 30 minutes from home. Functional layouts Layouts include laundry rooms, open kitchens with appliances. Some units come with walk-in closets in the master bedrooms, rooms for staff with bathrooms, and built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation