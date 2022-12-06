UAE
Apartment №710 91 m² in Dubai Azizi Amber

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 1st Street, 115/14

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

135 920 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

54 368 AED
Before the completion date

30%

407 760 AED
Handover

60%

815 520 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 42
Completion date Q4 2024
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
11
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 42
Price from 1 184 000 AED
Building Azizi Amber

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 3 km
High school 2 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 2 km
Sea 9 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 31 m² to 187 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms

Modern apartment complex located in the heart of the Al Furjan district, close to the main attractions of the emirate. Find your balance between the bustling city and peaceful tranquility. The complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units are elegantly styled and equipped with the necessary amenities for comfort and luxury. Glass, wood, and marble are used in the finishes. Appliances, furniture, and built-in wardrobes are installed. The windows offer picturesque views of the city landscape. For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are a playground, pools, gym, yoga area, spa center, barbecue area, sports fields, and relaxation areas on the premises. Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, DG TUSKERS CRICKET ARENA, Spinneys and Carrefour Market supermarkets, and NMC Royal Hospital are located within a 5-10 minute drive. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located within a 20-minute drive. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style. Pastel color palette. The facade is adorned with large windows and spacious balconies with glass railings. Functional layouts The layouts include an entrance hall, bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. A walk-in closet is provided in the 3-bedroom apartments. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More

Infrastructure
Map

