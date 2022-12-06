UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №710 70 m² in Dubai Riviera Azure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

3%

56 928 AED
Registration of the contract

7%

132 833 AED
+

4%

75 904 AED
Before the completion date

30%

569 283 AED
Handover

60%

1 138 566 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 27
Completion date Q3 2024
Sales launch Q4 2022
Number of floors
11
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 31
Price from 1 695 265 AED
Building Riviera Azure

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 1 km
Shop 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 34 m² to 718 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms

Modern community with apartments in the fast-growing MBR City. Become a part of community where recreation areas create an atmosphere of relaxation. The residential complex has 118 studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses. All lots are distinguished by ergonomic spaces, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows. Residents will be able to enjoy the picturesque urban landscape and the man-made lagoon. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a private cinema, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with recreation areas, playgrounds, a gym and coworking. It takes 2 minutes to get to Meydan One Mall, 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Palm Jumeirah and The Walk, JBR are 25-30 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car and Al Maktoum Airport is a little further away. High-quality finish The apartment is decorated in a modern style in a neutral color scheme. All lots have designer furniture and decorative elements. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation