UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №714 119 m² in Dubai Samana California

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 6 Street, 131

Payment plan*

Down Payment

25%

493 762 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

79 002 AED
Before the completion date

50%

987 525 AED
Post-Handover

25%

493 762 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q4 2025
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 1 821 150 AED
Building Samana California Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 350 m
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Metro station 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 38 m² to 230 m²
Developer Samana Developers
Bedrooms

A new project in the developed Al Furjan with favorable conditions for both family living and business activities. Thanks to the modern building design and captivating panoramic cityscape views, the complex exudes elegance and grandeur. The complex offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments and visually enhance the space. The area provides all the necessary amenities for living and recreation: pools for children and adults, sauna and steam room, game room, paddle tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, open-air cinema, jacuzzi, and fitness centers. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach HealthHub Pharmacy, Carrefour Market, Fajer Al Madina and VIVA supermarkets, The Gardens Cricket Ground, Dubai British School and The Winchester School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing easy access to any part of the city. Fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The residential complex is 15 minutes away from Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Village Circle. A little further away are Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation