Apartment №722 159 m² in Dubai Azizi Pearl

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 1 Street, 1222

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

147 975 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

59 190 AED
Before the completion date

20%

295 950 AED
Handover

70%

1 035 825 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 18
Completion date Q1 2023
Sales launch Q2 2017
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 18
Price from 1 104 750 AED
Building Azizi Pearl Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 1 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 2 km
Sea 9 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 49 m² to 159 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms 2

The unique project for connoisseurs of modern luxury and comfort in the new residential area of Al Furjan. Discover a resort-style lifestyle in Dubai and enjoy world-class service. The residential complex consists of 260 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units feature ergonomic spaces and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. European materials and accessories are used in the finishing, and kitchens and bathrooms are equipped. For the convenience of residents and their guests, the area features a landscaped garden, pools for children and adults, relaxation areas, a gym, a children's playground, a barbecue area, and parking. The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, Benefit Cosmetic BrowBar Lounge, Al Adil Supermarket, Carrefour Market, NMC Royal Hospital, and Battuta Mall are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility The strategic location of the complex near the intersection of Yalayis Street/Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Rd and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd allows for quick access to any part of the city. The Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Surrounded by nature The Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, and Community Park - Jumeirah Park are located 10 minutes from the complex. A little further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

