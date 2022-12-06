UAE
Apartment №836 62 m² in Dubai Azizi Venice

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

117 900 AED
Registration of the contract

10%

117 900 AED
+

4%

47 160 AED
Before the completion date

30%

353 700 AED
Handover

50%

589 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 7
Number of apartments 639
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q3 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 639
Price from 480 000 AED
Building AZIZI VENICE 02

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Additionally

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

About the complex

Buildings 7
Area of apartments
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms

A new project inspired by the historical charm of Venice, located in the Dubai South area. Become a part of the community where numerous relaxation areas and a tranquil atmosphere take precedence. The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The units stand out with well-thought-out layouts, high-quality finishes, and unparalleled amenities. Residents have access to an opera theater, public beaches, a boulevard with restaurants, cinemas, comedy clubs, a jogging track, fitness centers, sports and children's playgrounds, a water park, and fountains, an international school, hospitals, and hotels. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near the Emirates Road highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away. An artificial lagoon is a feature of the complex Most of the area is dedicated to well-maintained landscaped zones. The community features an 18-kilometer-long artificial lagoon with a depth of 1.5 meters and artificial waves. The lagoon is perfect for water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and canoeing. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

