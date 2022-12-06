UAE
Apartment №A-206 113 m² in Dubai Elitz 2

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Kaheel Boulevard, 47

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

164 300 AED
Registration of the contract

10%

164 300 AED
+

4%

65 720 AED
Before the completion date

45%

739 350 AED
Post-Handover

35%

575 050 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 2
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
47, 41
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 2
Price from 1 642 000 AED
Building Elitz 2 Tower A

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Massage center

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Sports ground

Table tennis room

Billiard room

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 200 m
High school 350 m
Shop 300 m
Medical center 850 m
Metro station 7 km
Sea 10 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 35 m² to 138 m²
Developer Danube Properties
Bedrooms

Two high-rise towers in the fast-growing community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Experience a life surrounded by nature, comfort, and tranquility in close proximity to the dynamic city center. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units are delivered with premium finishes, designer furniture, and appliances. Some apartments feature a private pool, a workspace, and additional multi-functional rooms that can be customized to suit your needs. A wide range of amenities, services, and entertainment options are available: swimming pool, gym, lounge area, cafe, business center, spa salon, game zones, sports courts for games, dance, and yoga, cinema, and library. Residents can choose from 40 recreational activities within the complex, ensuring a fulfilling life without the need to leave the premises. Within 5-10 minutes, you can walk to Choithrams Manhattan Tower, Tudo Mart Supermarket, and VIVA Supermarket, Right Health Karama Medical Center and Carewell Clinics, and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are reachable within 20-25 minutes. Surrounded by nature There are well-maintained parks nearby, such as JVC Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, JVT Community Park, and the Garden of Wonders and Butterflies. Take a stroll in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Near the main attractions Within 15 minutes, you can reach the iconic Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the major shopping destination, Dubai Mall. The same amount of time will take you to the popular Dubai Downtown area, the renowned Burj Al Arab hotel, and the luxurious beaches of Dubai Marina. High-quality finish Every interior detail is carefully chosen to create a sense of refined elegance. Premium-class kitchens feature thoughtful designs and essential appliances. The spacious living areas provide relaxation and a space for social gatherings. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

More

Infrastructure
Map

