Apartment №A-F03-326 284 m² in Dubai Petalz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Mushraif, Warsan 1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 120M/2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

285 800 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

114 320 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 429 000 AED
Post-Handover

40%

1 143 200 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 1
Completion date Q3 2025
Number of floors
7
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 1
Price from 2 858 000 AED
Building Petalz

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
Shop 400 m
Medical center 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 59 m² to 284 m²
Developer Danube Properties
Bedrooms

The residential complex creates a unique space for living in Al Warsan. You will find all the conditions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, recreation and entertainment. The project has 350 residential and commercial facilities. There are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic views, high-quality finishes and ergonomic spaces. Some apartments with a private pool. On the territory of the complex there are: swimming pools, a gym, a playground, a mini golf, an outdoor cinema, tennis and basketball courts, a running track, recreation and barbecue areas, a SPA salon and a sauna. Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Marina are within 30 minutes' walk. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al AwirRoad, which will allow you to quickly get to any point of the city. Al Furjan Metro Station is 3 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club are located 15-25 minutes from the complex. It will take the same amount of time to get to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 10-minute drive away. This is a unique object with pink flamingos. The famous Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

Map

