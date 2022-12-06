- Home
- The Crest at Sobha Hartland
- Apartment №A0102 136 m² in Dubai
Apartment №A0102 136 m² in Dubai The Crest at Sobha Hartland
Payment plan*
2%66 264 AED
8%265 057 AED
4%
50%1 656 607 AED
40%1 325 286 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Terrace
Transport accessibility
About the complex
New project of 4 towers on the shore of the crystal lagoon in Sobha Hartland. Enjoy stunning views of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa and the picturesque waterfront. Residential towers are located on a podium with infrastructure facilities. There are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, balconies and functional layouts to choose from. Some apartments with 2-3 bedrooms are presented with a staff room. A special place in the complex is occupied by landscaped terraces and Sky Gardens, where everyone can relax. Residents have access to: swimming pool, gyms, yoga areas, multifunctional hall, play areas for children, barbecue area, restaurants, indoor Parking. Near the complex are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Central Park – Sobha Hartland and Meydan One Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the main highways Meydan One Street, Nad Al Sheba 1 (D69), - Al Ain Road and Ras Al Khor Road. Nad Al Sheba, Emirates NBD bus stop is 15 minutes away by car. The famous Downtown Dubai and Business Bay can also be reached in 10-15 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".More