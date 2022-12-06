UAE
Apartment №A0408 118 m² in Dubai Crest Grande

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/20

Payment plan*

Down Payment

2%

49 029 AED
Registration of the contract

8%

196 116 AED
+

4%

98 058 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 225 724 AED
Handover

40%

980 580 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 3
Number of apartments 29
Completion date Q3 2025
Sales launch Q2 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 29
Price from 2 071 011 AED
Building Crest Grande Tower A

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 3 km
High school 850 m
Shop 550 m

About the complex

Buildings 3
Area of apartments from 99 m² to 295 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

Modern complex with apartments inspired by the resort lifestyle of Miami, on the shore of the lagoon. Live by the crystal water and enjoy the amenities of an international level. The residential complex includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, balconies and a smart home system. The residences offer stunning views of the picturesque lagoon, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Sobha Hartland and Downtown Dubai. For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are gyms, swimming pools for adults and children, a sauna, a playground, a barbecue area, parking, shops and restaurants on the territory. Within walking distance are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, a little further – Blossom Design District Nursery, Kiddy Planet Nursery AlQuoz, Jumeirah International Nursery. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Dubai, near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Residents have access to public transport and Dubai International Airport, which can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural object inhabited by pink flamingos, is located 12 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time use the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in a modern eco-style. Facades will be decorated with wooden elements, as well as green plants on outdoor terraces. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

