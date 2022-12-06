UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №AHT7207 209 m² in Dubai Al Habtoor Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

689 099 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

275 639 AED
Before the completion date

60%

4 134 592 AED
Handover

40%

2 756 395 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 230
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
83
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 230
Price from 2 072 782 AED
Building Al Habtoor Tower Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 850 m
High school 1 km
Shop 260 m
Medical center 3 km
Sea 4 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 77 m² to 209 m²
Developer Al Habtoor Group
Bedrooms

New project in the Al Habtoor City area, which is part of the Business Bay business center. Discover the lifestyle on the Dubai Canal waterfront, full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units have spacious balconies and a fully equipped kitchen. The windows offer panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and a relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include a fitness center, infinity pool, spa salon, paddle court, café, restaurant, playground, outdoor relaxation area, and library. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Aballii Burger Restaurant, LuLu Express - Al Quoz and Allday Fresh - Al Habtoor City, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Safa British School, and Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS Jumeirah), Medcare - Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah, Al Ferdous 1. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 8-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Thanks to innovative construction technologies, carbon dioxide emissions into the environment will be reduced. The building, constructed using the top-down Bauer method, significantly surpasses the quality of other constructions in Dubai. Reliable developer Al Habtoor Group is a company that has been actively developing the hotel industry, automobile manufacturing, leasing, real estate construction, and education since 1970. The developer's branches are located in London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, Springfield, and the USA.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation