UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №AYKC3D/49/4904 154 m² in Dubai Safa Two

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4

Payment plan*

Down Payment

15%

603 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

160 800 AED
Before the completion date

60%

2 412 000 AED
Handover

25%

1 005 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 164
Completion date Q4 2025
Number of floors
83, 83
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 164
Price from 2 296 000 AED
Building Safa Two Tower B

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 900 m
High school 3 km
Shop 300 m
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 1 km
Sea 4 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 69 m² to 1673 m²
Developer Damac Properties
Bedrooms

The futuristic skyscraper features apartments under the Swiss de GRISOGONO brand in Al Safa. Discover unparalleled views of the Dubai Water Canal and bustling streets of Business Bay. The residential complex includes studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with designer finishes and furnishings. A wall-mounted bed will allow you to create your own home office, while a mirrored partition visually enlarges the space in the living room. Safa Two is your space for experimentation. Residents of the complex can enjoy world-class amenities, including a rooftop relaxation area with breathtaking views of Dubai, beach-style pools, green spaces, and a misty forest with tropical plants. The central element of the project will be the infinity pool. Surrounded by nature Safa Two is located next to the picturesque Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boat rides, playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides, and trampolines. There is also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Proximity to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 14 minutes away - a true paradise styled as a picturesque oasis. The beach is notable for its well-manicured lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tower is shaped like a cut diamond, which was designed by the famous Swiss brand de GRISOGONO. The center of the facade will feature a space with a ruby that will create an extraordinary light projection. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation