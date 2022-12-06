- Home
- -
- Apartments
- -
- Opalz
- -
- Apartment №B-F01-102 319 m² in Dubai
Apartment №B-F01-102 319 m² in Dubai Opalz
Payment plan*
4%
60%1 843 200 AED
40%1 228 800 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Jacuzzi
Fitness center
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Twin towers with apartments in Dubai Science Park. Enjoy a measured lifestyle near the iconic sights of the city. The complex includes studios, apartments and duplexes with 1-3 bedrooms. All lots have a smart home system installed, which will allow you to control the lighting system and the operation of household appliances even at a distance. Large panoramic windows fill the apartments with sunlight and offer views of the iconic Dubai cityscape and parks. Some apartments have private pools and workrooms. A wide range of facilities are available: swimming pools, a jogging track, a wellness center with a sauna, a spa room and treatments, a lounge bar, a playground, gyms, barbecue areas, a yoga area, a Jacuzzi, shops and restaurants. Near the complex are Mediclinic Parkview Hospital и Neuro Spinal Hospital, Carrefour Market, Choice Mart и Rightbay. Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Grand City Mall and City land Mall are 15 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Umm Suqeim Street, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai Science Park, City Center 1, Dubai Science Park and City Center 2 metro stations are located near the house. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Miracle Garden, is located in Arjan Dubailand. The flower Park is unique primarily because it is located on the territory of the desert, far from the coastal part of the emirate. High-quality finish Apartments with designer finishes using marble and metal parts. Lamps of unusual shape and multi-level illumination are installed for maximum comfort of residents. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.More