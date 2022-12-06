UAE
Apartment №B1-A-520 79 m² in Abu Dhabi Soho Square

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Marina District

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

53 350 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

21 340 AED
Before the completion date

20%

213 400 AED
Handover

75%

800 250 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 21
Number of floors
10, 10
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 21
Price from 985 000 AED
Building Soho Square Tower A

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

High-speed elevators

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Transport accessibility

High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 2 km
Sea 650 m

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 76 m² to 444 m²
Developer Bloom Properties
Bedrooms

Exclusive project on Saadiyat Island, surrounded by Abu Dhabi's major museums. Enjoy comfort and luxury, along with world-class amenities. The complex offers 304 units, including studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with panoramic views and high-quality finishes. The minimalist interior with light tones and natural lighting visually enhances the space. Some units feature open terraces with views of the bay. Within the premises, there is a wide range of first-class amenities: a pool, gardens, parks, a gym, a children's playground, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, and parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat To Go supermarket, Desire’s Specialty Cafe, and the EGA Staff Accommodation public center. Transport accessibility Within 10 minutes, you can access Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, which connects the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is approximately 28 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

Infrastructure
Map

