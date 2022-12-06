- Home
- Apartments
- Park View
- Apartment №B1-G-113 94 m² in Abu Dhabi
Apartment №B1-G-113 94 m² in Abu Dhabi Park View
Payment plan*
10%138 900 AED
2%
15%208 350 AED
75%1 041 750 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
High-speed elevators
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Fitness center
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
A new project with a hotel service on Saadiyat Island, 500 meters from the Abu Dhabi coast. The complex's advantageous location opposite New York University Abu Dhabi makes it very attractive for university employees, invited lecturers, and families of foreign students. The complex offers 207 residences with 1-3 bedrooms and 217 hotel apartments. All units feature fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning. Some apartments also include a staff room. The premises boast a wide range of top-notch amenities, including a gym, SPA salon, retail outlets, a children's playground, BBQ area, and parking facilities. Within a 5-minute walk, residents can find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Cappucci Restaurant & Cafe, Blacksmith Coffee Company, Al Manara Pharmacy, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center. Slightly further away, there's New York University Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat art gallery, and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi school. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides close proximity to many famous city attractions. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.More