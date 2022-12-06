UAE
Apartment №B1-K-216 83 m² in Abu Dhabi Park View

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island West, Laffan Street, 67

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

128 700 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

25 740 AED
Handover

15%

193 050 AED
Post-Handover

75%

965 250 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 51
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 51
Price from 721 788 AED
Building Park View Residences

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

High-speed elevators

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 170 m
High school 1 km
Shop 160 m
Medical center 230 m
Sea 500 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 46 m² to 161 m²
Developer Bloom Properties
Bedrooms

A new project with a hotel service on Saadiyat Island, 500 meters from the Abu Dhabi coast. The complex's advantageous location opposite New York University Abu Dhabi makes it very attractive for university employees, invited lecturers, and families of foreign students. The complex offers 207 residences with 1-3 bedrooms and 217 hotel apartments. All units feature fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning. Some apartments also include a staff room. The premises boast a wide range of top-notch amenities, including a gym, SPA salon, retail outlets, a children's playground, BBQ area, and parking facilities. Within a 5-minute walk, residents can find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Cappucci Restaurant & Cafe, Blacksmith Coffee Company, Al Manara Pharmacy, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center. Slightly further away, there's New York University Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat art gallery, and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi school. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides close proximity to many famous city attractions. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

Infrastructure
Map

