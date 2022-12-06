- Home
Apartment №B2-A-409 117 m² in Abu Dhabi Soho Square
Payment plan*
5%78 750 AED
2%
20%315 000 AED
75%1 181 250 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
High-speed elevators
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Territory
Garden
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Exclusive project on Saadiyat Island, surrounded by Abu Dhabi's major museums. Enjoy comfort and luxury, along with world-class amenities. The complex offers 304 units, including studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with panoramic views and high-quality finishes. The minimalist interior with light tones and natural lighting visually enhances the space. Some units feature open terraces with views of the bay. Within the premises, there is a wide range of first-class amenities: a pool, gardens, parks, a gym, a children's playground, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, and parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat To Go supermarket, Desire’s Specialty Cafe, and the EGA Staff Accommodation public center. Transport accessibility Within 10 minutes, you can access Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, which connects the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is approximately 28 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.More