Apartment №BONX-2508 143 m² in Dubai ONYX

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 15, 10 Street, 99/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

379 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

75 800 AED
Before the completion date

50%

947 500 AED
Handover

30%

568 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 28
Completion date Q4 2024
Sales launch Q2 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 28
Price from 1 650 000 AED
Building ONYX

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 8

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 5 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 9 km
Sea 13 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 57 m² to 160 m²
Developer Binghatti Holding LTD
Bedrooms

New residential complex in the rapidly developing Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Its distinctive architecture, prestigious environment, and proximity to attractions make it truly special. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with thoughtful layouts and high-quality finishes. The furniture, accessories, and furnishings have been hand-selected to match the project's overall design. Glass doors and windows create a balance between the indoor and outdoor spaces, maintaining a high level of comfort. On-site facilities include an infinity pool with a relaxation area, children's and sports playgrounds, a gym, a children's pool, and a basketball court. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located 10-15 minutes away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., providing quick access to famous Dubai locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are located within 20-30 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architectural project is in a modern style. The pastel beige shades harmoniously blend with the wooden colors of the facade. The strict lines of the balconies emphasize the dynamism of the architecture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More

Infrastructure
Map

