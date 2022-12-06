- Home
- Apartment №BONX-2508 143 m² in Dubai
Apartment №BONX-2508 143 m² in Dubai ONYX
Payment plan*
20%379 000 AED
4%
50%947 500 AED
30%568 500 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
Number of elevators: 8
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Transport accessibility
About the complex
New residential complex in the rapidly developing Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Its distinctive architecture, prestigious environment, and proximity to attractions make it truly special. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with thoughtful layouts and high-quality finishes. The furniture, accessories, and furnishings have been hand-selected to match the project's overall design. Glass doors and windows create a balance between the indoor and outdoor spaces, maintaining a high level of comfort. On-site facilities include an infinity pool with a relaxation area, children's and sports playgrounds, a gym, a children's pool, and a basketball court. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located 10-15 minutes away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., providing quick access to famous Dubai locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are located within 20-30 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architectural project is in a modern style. The pastel beige shades harmoniously blend with the wooden colors of the facade. The strict lines of the balconies emphasize the dynamism of the architecture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.More