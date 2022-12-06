UAE
Apartment №BUGA-2902 263 m² in Dubai Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 11

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 81
Completion date Q1 2026
Ceiling height 4.2 m
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 81
Price from 19 090 000 AED
Building height
200 m
Building Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Apartments

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 300 m
High school 1 km
Shop 400 m
Medical center 300 m
Sea 5 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 189 m² to 4107 m²
Developer Binghatti Holding LTD
Bedrooms

The first real estate project by the French brand Bugatti, showcasing the art of living. Here, you can wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shoreline and relax on a terrace with breathtaking views of a private beach. The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Most units come with a private pool on the terrace, offering views of downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Canal. Some penthouses are equipped with a staff room, office, game room, gym, cinema, and car elevator. A fully automated "Smart Home" system allows residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a beach, gym, lounge, pool, and SPA salon. Premium services such as concierge, valet, chauffeur, butler, maid, bodyguard, and private chef are available. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Spinneys and FMART SUPERMARKET, Streaks Salon Business Bay, Excellency Center, Oneera Cafe Business Bay, Basko Dubai, and Otantik Business Bay. Near the main attractions Within a 5-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. The popular Downtown Dubai district is located 10 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is characterized by sleek contours and smooth lines. The facade opens up new perspectives from all sides, creating an incredible sense of flow and movement. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

Infrastructure
Map

