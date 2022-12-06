UAE
Apartment №C0104 99 m² in Dubai The Crest at Sobha Hartland

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

2%

41 420 AED
Registration of the contract

8%

165 681 AED
+

4%

82 840 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 035 506 AED
Handover

40%

828 404 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 7
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q1 2022
Number of floors
33, 46
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 7
Price from 2 071 011 AED
Building The Crest Tower C Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school 1 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 4 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 47 m² to 162 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms from 1 to 3

New project of 4 towers on the shore of the crystal lagoon in Sobha Hartland. Enjoy stunning views of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa and the picturesque waterfront. Residential towers are located on a podium with infrastructure facilities. There are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, balconies and functional layouts to choose from. Some apartments with 2-3 bedrooms are presented with a staff room. A special place in the complex is occupied by landscaped terraces and Sky Gardens, where everyone can relax. Residents have access to: swimming pool, gyms, yoga areas, multifunctional hall, play areas for children, barbecue area, restaurants, indoor Parking. Near the complex are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Central Park – Sobha Hartland and Meydan One Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the main highways Meydan One Street, Nad Al Sheba 1 (D69), - Al Ain Road and Ras Al Khor Road. Nad Al Sheba, Emirates NBD bus stop is 15 minutes away by car. The famous Downtown Dubai and Business Bay can also be reached in 10-15 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

