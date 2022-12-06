UAE
Apartment №CHT/31/3106 141 m² in Dubai Chic Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Chic Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

855 400 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

171 080 AED
Before the completion date

60%

2 566 200 AED
Handover

20%

855 400 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 9
Completion date Q2 2026
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
47
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 9
Price from 2 328 000 AED
Building Chic Tower Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 550 m
High school 2 km
Shop 250 m
Medical center 3 km
Sea 6 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 38 m² to 1040 m²
Developer Damac Properties, Private Investor
Bedrooms from 1 to 4

The high-rise tower, in collaboration with the world-famous jewelry brand de GRISOGONO, is located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Discover exclusive residences and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, and the Dubai skyline. The complex offers studios and 1-4 bedroom apartments. All units come with a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious balcony. The residences embody luxury while creating a tranquil atmosphere through clever space zoning. A rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a beauty bar, a fresh juice bar, an outdoor gym, a gaming area, a party deck, a fountain, a wellness center, an infinity pool, pergolas, and football fields. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find restaurants such as Malang Lounge Restaurant & Cafe and Weslodge Saloon, supermarkets like Fmart and Spinneys Business Bay, Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay and Learning Tree Nursery, the Bay Avenue Mall shopping center, and the Global Indian International School Dubai. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick access to key points in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is just a 22-minute drive away. High-quality finish The interior design was created in collaboration with the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO. The elegant interiors of the residences are inspired by the element of water and the azure color of the precious gemstone turquoise. Soft shades of blue and green dominate, with a focus on golden accents. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

