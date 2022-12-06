- Home
- -
- Apartments
- -
- Chic Tower
- -
- Apartment №CHT/P4/P406 159 m² in Dubai
Apartment №CHT/P4/P406 159 m² in Dubai Chic Tower
Payment plan*
20%926 800 AED
4%
60%2 780 400 AED
20%926 800 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Shops
Medical center
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The high-rise tower, in collaboration with the world-famous jewelry brand de GRISOGONO, is located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Discover exclusive residences and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, and the Dubai skyline. The complex offers studios and 1-4 bedroom apartments. All units come with a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious balcony. The residences embody luxury while creating a tranquil atmosphere through clever space zoning. A rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a beauty bar, a fresh juice bar, an outdoor gym, a gaming area, a party deck, a fountain, a wellness center, an infinity pool, pergolas, and football fields. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find restaurants such as Malang Lounge Restaurant & Cafe and Weslodge Saloon, supermarkets like Fmart and Spinneys Business Bay, Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay and Learning Tree Nursery, the Bay Avenue Mall shopping center, and the Global Indian International School Dubai. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick access to key points in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is just a 22-minute drive away. High-quality finish The interior design was created in collaboration with the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO. The elegant interiors of the residences are inspired by the element of water and the azure color of the precious gemstone turquoise. Soft shades of blue and green dominate, with a focus on golden accents. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.More