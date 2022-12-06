UAE
Apartment №Cloud Tower-2601-A 192 m² in Dubai Cloud Towers

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 5, Joory Street, 7/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

131 219 AED
Registration of the contract

20%

524 874 AED
+

4%

104 975 AED
Before the completion date

40%

1 049 749 AED
Handover

20%

524 874 AED
Post-Handover

20%

524 874 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 16
Completion date Q1 2025
Number of floors
36, 36
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 16
Price from 941 333 AED
Building Cloud Tower A

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 3 km
High school 1 km
Shop 300 m
Medical center 3 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 55 m² to 194 m²
Developer Tiger Real Estate
Bedrooms

Two 29-storey towers in one of the most popular family communities, Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Live close to major attractions and enjoy comfort without leaving home. The complex comprises 447 studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with balconies and landscaped gardens, offering stunning views of Plum and Dubai's skyline. The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the on-site amenities, including a gym, a swimming pool and a parking. The surrounding area also boasts a wide range of infrastructure facilities, such as F Mart supermarket, Safestway Supermarket, Triangle Supermarket, Jumeirah nursery, Sunmarke school, Springs medical complex, Casa Del Swole fitness center, The Dollie Sisters, Chi Nail Spa, and Gladys Beauty Salon. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy and fast access to all popular locations in Dubai. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 20-30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments are delivered with designer finishing, stylish furniture, and household appliances. The modern interior design concept creates a luxurious image. The structure emphasizes the character of the units, which stand out against other real estate properties. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

