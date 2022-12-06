- Home
Apartment №CVH-A403 87 m² in Dubai Creek Vista Heights
Payment plan*
2%40 960 AED
8%163 842 AED
4%
50%1 024 012 AED
40%819 209 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The residential complex of two buildings in the popular Sobha Hartland community. Live near the main attractions of Dubai and enjoy panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the surrounding area of the city. The complex includes towers with a height of 51 and 57 floors, each of which has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All lots are rented with a fully equipped kitchen and spacious balconies. Some apartments are rented with a separate room for a study or for staff. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including a swimming pool, gym, Playground, barbecue area and Parking. Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School are within walking distance. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to The Track, Meydan Golf, Tudomart Supermarket and Emirates Talal Market, Meydan One Mall, as well as the famous Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Nad Al Sheba with their developed infrastructure. Transport accessibility The complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by car. Functional layouts The layout of all lots provides for a living-dining room, a modern equipped kitchen and a bathroom with high-quality plumbing. The 3-bedroom apartment has a staff room, as well as additional space for a study, a children's room or a playroom. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".More