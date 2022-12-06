UAE
Apartment №CVH-B303 174 m² in Dubai Creek Vista Heights

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

2%

72 390 AED
Registration of the contract

8%

289 561 AED
+

4%

144 780 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 809 756 AED
Handover

40%

1 447 805 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 36
Completion date Q2 2026
Number of floors
63
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 36
Price from 1 485 647 AED
Building Creek Vista Heights Tower B

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

High school 1 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 9 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 69 m² to 180 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

The residential complex of two buildings in the popular Sobha Hartland community. Live near the main attractions of Dubai and enjoy panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the surrounding area of the city. The complex includes towers with a height of 51 and 57 floors, each of which has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All lots are rented with a fully equipped kitchen and spacious balconies. Some apartments are rented with a separate room for a study or for staff. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including a swimming pool, gym, Playground, barbecue area and Parking. Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School are within walking distance. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to The Track, Meydan Golf, Tudomart Supermarket and Emirates Talal Market, Meydan One Mall, as well as the famous Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Nad Al Sheba with their developed infrastructure. Transport accessibility The complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by car. Functional layouts The layout of all lots provides for a living-dining room, a modern equipped kitchen and a bathroom with high-quality plumbing. The 3-bedroom apartment has a staff room, as well as additional space for a study, a children's room or a playroom. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

