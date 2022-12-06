UAE
Apartment №DB2B/5/508 180 m² in Dubai DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 1/44

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

1 548 600 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

309 720 AED
Before the completion date

60%

4 645 800 AED
Handover

20%

1 548 600 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 23
Completion date Q3 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 23
Price from 3 280 000 AED
Building DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli Tower B

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop 750 m
Medical center 1 km
Sea 350 m

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 66 m² to 313 m²
Developer Damac Properties
Bedrooms

The second phase of the project by DAMAC and fashion house Cavalli is located in the coastal community of Dubai Harbour. Enjoy world-class amenities and stunning views of Dubai Marina, the sea, and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The residential complex consists of two towers, 19 and 26 stories high, connected by podiums. One to three-bedroom apartments and three to five-bedroom duplexes with private pools are available for selection. Each unit comes with at least one balcony or terrace. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including high-rise tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees, a private beach, a wellness club with a sauna, a family zone with a barbecue area, and 24/7 concierge service. L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Unique Catamaran Marina Cruise, and Barasti Beach restaurants, Blue Wake Dubai and Sea Stars Dxb yacht clubs, and W Dubai - Mina Seyahi and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotels are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 5 minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. High-quality finish The design of the branded apartments is inspired by Roberto Cavalli's signature style, which attracts attention with its luxurious finishes and intricate elements. Home appliances are installed, and the kitchen and wardrobe are fully equipped Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Infrastructure
Map

