Apartment №F09-903 148 m² in Dubai GEMZ by Danube

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 82

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

4%

73 320 AED
Before the completion date

60%

1 099 800 AED
Post-Handover

40%

733 200 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 13
Completion date Q1 2025
Sales launch Q3 2022
Number of floors
16
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Plot area 9412 m²
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 13
Price from 1 574 000 AED
Building GEMZ by Danube Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 190 m
High school 1 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 2 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 36 m² to 319 m²
Developer Danube Properties
Bedrooms from 1 to 3

New community with unsurpassed amenities in the prestigious Al Furjan, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Embodying a luxurious lifestyle, GEMZ at Al Furjan is ideal for large families and connoisseurs of an active lifestyle. The complex includes studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-3 bedrooms in a modern style. Apartments with 3 bedrooms have a maid's room, a terrace and a private pool. The developed infrastructure of GEMZ at Al Furjan: a modern gym, a cricket field, a playground and a separate room for children, a yoga center, a private cinema, a beauty salon, a swimming pool, a landscaped park and an observation deck. The Harbor School, Carrefour Market Supermarket, Al Baalbaki and Montana Grill restaurants are within walking distance. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located next to the Yalais St/Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so you can quickly reach anywhere in the city. Al Furjan, Manor Hotel bus stop is within walking distance. A little further away are the Discovery Gardens Metro Station and Al Furjan Metro Station. Functional layouts The layout of the residences includes a spacious living room, a kitchen with a dining area and bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. Some layouts include a study for maximum comfort. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

More

Infrastructure
Map

