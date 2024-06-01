UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №G11 51 m² in Dubai Beach Oasis

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 1, Gardinia Road, 101

Payment plan*

Down Payment

3%

24 676 AED
Registration of the contract

7%

57 577 AED
+

4%

32 901 AED
Before the completion date

30%

246 759 AED
Handover

60%

493 518 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 13
Completion date Q2 2024
Number of floors
11
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 13
Price from 822 530 AED
Building Beach Oasis Tower 1

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 800 m
High school 1 km
Shop 2 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 30 m² to 87 m²
Developer Azizi Developments
Bedrooms

New residential complex of two buildings in the heart of Dubai Studio City. Live 20 minutes from the city center, surrounded by landscaped parks and gardens, and get the best experience of Dubai's atmosphere. The Art Nouveau project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows and a spacious balcony. Each residence embodies the trends of modern design and allows you to enjoy a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a swimming pool with an artificial beach, gardens, a well-kept courtyard, restaurants and gyms. The main attractions of Dubai, including Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Bluewaters Island and Equestrian Club are located 5-15 minutes from the house. Dubai Mall is located just 20 minutes by car from Dubai Studio City. Transport accessibility It’s less than a 10-minute drive to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), which connect Beach Oasis with the entire part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes from the house. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation