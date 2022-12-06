UAE
Apartment №JB-06-03 193 m² in Dubai Jumeirah Living Business Bay

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 1/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

373 600 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

298 880 AED
Before the completion date

45%

3 362 400 AED
Handover

50%

3 736 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 10
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q3 2022
Number of floors
35
Hydrophore Yes
Plot area 7404 m²
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 10
Price from 7 472 000 AED
Building Jumeirah Living Business Bay

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 210 m
High school 2 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 2 km
Sea 5 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 186 m² to 896 m²
Developer Select Group
Bedrooms

The sixth phase of Peninsula construction in the dynamically developing Business Bay. Enjoy an individual lifestyle on the waterfront. Jumeirah Living Business Bay offers a choice of residences with 2-4 bedrooms, simplexes and penthouses with 5 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse occupying the entire top floor. The penthouse offers international-class amenities, including 5 bedrooms, 2 staff rooms, cozy living and dining rooms, study/library, sauna and steam room, panoramic windows and balconies with spectacular views of the famous Downtown Dubai and the picturesque Dubai Canal. The residential complex provides residents with a number of amenities: a jacuzzi, a recreation area, swimming pools, an outdoor terrace, a private cinema, a playground for yoga classes and events, a beauty salon, a gym, game rooms for children, wellness areas. Residents will also be awarded gold and silver Jumeirah One membership cards. Iconic landmarks are located in the immediate vicinity: Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. It takes 15-20 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina. Transport accessibility The 35-storey skyscraper is located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 15-20 minutes to drive to the famous Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 10 minutes from the complex – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with lawns, exotic plants and gardens. International level service Thanks to the service at the level of a five-star hotel, residents and their guests will no longer need to deal with household issues. Jumeirah Group will take over the cleaning of the apartments, provide concierge and security services, as well as the services of a manager. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

