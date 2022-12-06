UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №Keturah G1-106 234 m² in Dubai Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

2 278 400 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

455 680 AED
Before the completion date

30%

3 417 600 AED
Handover

50%

5 696 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 66
Completion date Q1 2026
Sales launch Q2 2021
Number of floors
9, 9
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 68
Price from 6 469 000 AED
Building Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton Building G

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Additionally

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 1 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 750 m

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 123 m² to 1300 m²
Developer MAG Property Development
Bedrooms

The wellness-property with panoramic views of mangroves on the coast of Dubai Creek. Enjoy the natural beauty and breathe in the fresh air. Here you will feel truly magical. The residential complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, penthouses and exclusive mansions. All furnished lots are managed by the Ritz Carlton Hotel. The windows offer stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Combining a healthy lifestyle-oriented atmosphere with luxurious finishes and branded service, The Ritz-Carlton Residences stands out from other projects. On the territory there are private berths for yachts, a F&B service, recreation rooms, a children's area, a banquet hall with a restaurant, a library, a cinema and a business center. Much attention is paid to the landscaping of the territory. 15 minutes from the house are Clemenceau Medical Center – DHCC, First Abu Dhabi Bank Al Jaddaf, Dazzle Kids Nursery and West Zone Supermarket – Al Jaddaf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near major highways: Al Khail Road, Al Ain – Dubai Road and 2nd Za'abeel Rd. Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai can be reached in 10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located nearby. This is a unique natural object with pink flamingos. The location among mangrove groves and azure lagoons allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in three thematic styles: Energizing Earth Mansion, Tranquil Water Mansion and Serene Sky Mansion. The decoration of objects from the Water Mansions collection includes elements of brass metal, marble and travertine, and the Earth Mansions property is made in pastel shades. Each object complies with the WELL certification standards. International level service Residents have access to the services of one of the leading hotels in the world – The Ritz-Carlton. A La Carte service allows you to solve all everyday issues: from an interpreter and a notary, ending with child care services and access to Michelin-starred restaurants. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation