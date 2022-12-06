UAE
Apartment №MAG 330 - 2803 73 m² in Dubai MAG 330

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 4

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

110 100 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

44 040 AED
Before the completion date

30%

330 300 AED
Handover

10%

110 100 AED
Post-Handover

50%

550 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 58
Completion date Q3 2025
Number of floors
23
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 58
Price from 1 081 000 AED
Building MAG 330

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 46 m² to 142 m²
Developer MAG Property Development
Bedrooms

New tower with a height of 23 floors in the City of Arabia, which is part of Dubiland. Live close to Dubai's main attractions and enjoy international-class amenities from the comfort of your home. The project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each lot has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes and spacious rooms. Residents have access to international amenities: a swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas, sports and playgrounds, a modern gym, well-groomed parks for walking with the family. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes by car. Transport accessibility City of Arabia is located near the main highways Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is within 30 minutes from the house. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure with attractions based on Marvel comics and Cartoon Network is within walking distance. Global Village and Burj Khalifa are also located near the house. High-quality finish The apartments are rented fully ready to move in. Bathrooms with plumbing fixtures, kitchens with household appliances, in the rooms – built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

Infrastructure
Map

