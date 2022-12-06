- Home
- -
- Apartments
- -
- Ellington Beach House
- -
- Apartment №N-107 132 m² in Dubai
Apartment №N-107 132 m² in Dubai Ellington Beach House
Payment plan*
30%2 204 948 AED
4%
20%1 469 966 AED
50%3 674 914 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
Tennis court
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The boutique house in one of the most popular areas of Dubai, on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. It is the epitome of art with high-quality finishes and an unforgettable view of the Persian Gulf. The residential building with a height of 7 floors includes 123 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse with an overview of the sea and the Dubai skyline. The apartments have panoramic windows, large balconies and relaxation areas. The location of the complex offers residents an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most luxurious areas of the city near world-class resorts, health facilities and restaurants. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including swimming pools, fitness areas, a SPA center, a sauna, a yoga and pilates studio, recreation and barbecue areas, a basketball court, a padel tennis court. Within walking distance are The K Sensations Spa and the 5-star resort The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery by Sofitel. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to the kindergartens Blossom Palm Jumeirah Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery – Golden Mile 8 Palm, Nakheel Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 30–minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is a 40-minute drive away. It takes 15 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Marina and 30 minutes to get to Business Bay. Near the main attractions Not far from the house there is one of the best Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. In 20 minutes you can get to Burj Al Arab, a little further is the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".More